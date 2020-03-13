CYPRESS, Texas — A man wanted on more than a dozen open warrants is behind bars following a traffic stop Thursday night in the Cypress area, according to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

Fate Duravalla was pulled over in the 10900 block of Cypress Drive at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. During the traffic stop, constable deputies learned the 22-year-old was wanted on 20 open warrants.

He was taken into custody.

Officers checked his vehicle before it was towed for inventory, and according to Precinct 4, they found 7.28 pounds of marijuana divided into six vacuum-sealed packages inside.

They also reported finding a loaded weapon hidden in the center console of his vehicle.

Duravalla is charged with misdemeanor unlawful carry of a weapon, but he is expected to face drug possession charges later.

For now, he is being held at the Harris County Jail where his bond is set at $100 for the unlawful carry charge.

OTHER STORIES ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter