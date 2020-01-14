HOUSTON — Houston police said while attempting to detain a man walking along the Gulf Freeway, the man stopped breathing and died.

This happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 13500 block of the Gulf Freeway in the southbound lanes.

The man's identity has not been released and his cause of his death is unknown at this time.

According to Houston Transtar cameras, the scene along the Gulf Frreeway is still active.

There is a heavy police presence, but traffic is moving.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

