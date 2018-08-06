HOUSTON – A man was taken into custody after an incident led to a fire at apartments in the Memorial area late Thursday.

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. at the Bateswood Manor apartments on Bateswood at Memorial.

Firefighters helped evacuate the building and contained the fire and smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story unit.

Multiple units were damaged by water and smoke by the time the fire was out.

Police at the scene the fire started in a unit where a teen boy and an adult male were. The adult male was later placed in a police cruiser.

Police have not announced any charges in the incident, however.

