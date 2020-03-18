HOUSTON — A man is recovering at the hospital after he fell from a bridge in downtown Houston overnight.
The incident happened before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on the Louisiana Street bridge near Franklin, over the bayou.
The Houston Fire Department and Pct. 1 Deputy Constables responded and found the man fell below the bridge but did not fall in the water, about a 20-foot fall.
The man told authorities he was reaching for something when he fell.
He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
