HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a man was struck and killed in the mainlanes of I-45 the Gulf Freeway late Wednesday.

It was about 11:45 p.m. when the man tried to cross the freeway at Dixie Farm Road.

A passing driver in a pickup truck tried to avoid the pedestrian but ended up clipping him with the corner of the truck.

The victim died at the scene.

The driver stopped and waited for police.

No charges are expected in the case.

© 2018 KHOU-TV