HOUSTON — Police are investigating a deadly incident involving an 18-wheeler in northwest Houston late Tuesday.

A pedestrian in the road was struck and killed, police said. It happened in a dark stretch of the 12000 block of Clay Road.

The big rig driver involved stopped and stayed at the scene. The truck driver said he didn't see the person in the roadway.

The victim appeared to be a male in his 30s or 40s, according to police at the scene. His identity has not been released.

No charges were filed for the incident.

