Man in critical condition after reportedly being struck by lightning in NE Houston, sheriff says

The man was taken to an area hospital where Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he's in critical, but stable, condition.

HOUSTON — A man is in critical condition after reportedly being struck by lightning in a parking lot in northeast Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said deputies found the man, who is believed to be around 25 years old, around 7:04 p.m. Wednesday at a business located on Mesa Drive between East Mount Houston Road and Little York Road.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.