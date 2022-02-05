Man in critical condition after being struck by 2 vehicles while crossing Highway 6

The man was struck by one vehicle. When that driver stopped to help the man, he was struck again.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is in critical condition after being hit by two cars while attempting to cross Highway 6, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened Sunday just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 6 and Addicks Satsuma Road.

Deputies say the man was initially struck by the driver of a Ford Explorer. That driver stopped to render aid when the man was struck again by the driver of a Dodge Challenger.

Both drivers remained on scene and were not intoxicated, according to deputies.

The man was taken by Life Flight to a nearby hospital.