HOUSTON — Police are investigating a shooting on the city's Northwest side after a man found his way to a fire station with a bullet wound in his chest. According to Houston Police, that victim was shot an apartment complex at 7058 West Gulf Bank Road. When police got to that scene they learned the victim had left.

HPD says firefighters called letting them know a gunshot victim had pulled up to HFD Fire Station Four, several blocks away at 6530 West. Little York.

The victim was taken to the hospital. It's unclear how seriously he's hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.