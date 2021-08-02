He shot into a car full of people killing a grandmother. He'll now spend 40 years in prison.

James Johnson was sentenced Friday after being convicted of murder for shooting Ladisha Robinson in the head as she tried to escape from him.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of shooting and killing a grandmother when he opened fire on a car full of people, including young children.

According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, James Johnson, 26, was sentenced late Friday after being convicted by the jury of murder for shooting Ladisha Robinson, 42, in the head as she tried to get away from Johnson.

“Ms. Robinson’s family will never see her smile or hear her laugh ever again because this man got angry and decided to use a gun to get even,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

The incident began to unfold around 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Vista Drive on May 30, 2018.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Johnson, who was friends with Robinson’s adult son, got in an argument with that son and Robinson’s adult daughter at La Esencia Apartments.

Witnesses said Johnson pointed a pistol at Robinson’s daughter who called the police. By the time Pct. 4 deputy constables arrived, Johnson was gone.

After midnight, Robinson, her daughter, and four small children, ages 3, 2, 8 months, and 1-month-old, got into Robinson’s car to leave the complex to get away from the possibility of violence, according to the district attorney's office. That's when the suspect walked up and fired a single shot into the window of the victim's car, striking her in the head, officials said.

Assistant District Attorney Katherine Thomas, who prosecuted the case with ADA Whitney Rasberry, said the jury’s decision was justice.

“He is a dangerous person,” Thomas said. “And the community needs to know that this is the result of dangerous actions.”

The case was investigated by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.