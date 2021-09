The man was driving eastbound in the 8000 block of the tollway when he was shot, police said. He's expected to survive.

HOUSTON — A man was shot Monday while driving on the Westpark Tollway, according to Houston police.

Police said it happened in the 8000 block of Westpark Tollway around 8 p.m.

Police did not release any information about possible suspects or any more details into what happened.

This is a developing story and more information will be added to this article when it becomes available.