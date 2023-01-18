x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

HPD: Man crashes into train after being shot in SE Houston

Houston police said the man's car caught fire after the crash. Fortunately, he was able to escape.
Credit: HPD

HOUSTON — A man was seriously hurt Wednesday after police said he was shot, lost control of his vehicle and then crashed into a train where his car burst into flames.

Houston police said the shooting happened in southeast Houston on Telean Street near Almeda Genoa Road. Why the shooting happened is unknown. 

After he was shot, the man lost control of his car and crashed into a train on Mykawa Road, which is about six minutes away from the shooting scene, police said. The man's car burst into flames after the crash. He, fortunately, was able to escape, police said. 

He was then taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries, according to HPD.

It's unknown if any suspects are in custody in connection to this shooting. Houston police said there was another person in the car with the man that was held for questioning. 

We have a crew headed to this scene to gather more information.

Check back for updates.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

More Videos

In Other News

Exclusive: Woman caught in crossfire when TakeOff was killed speaks to Grace White

Before You Leave, Check This Out