HOUSTON — Deputies are looking for suspects after they say a man was shot several times in a home invasion in north Harris County overnight.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects forced their way into an apartment at 2800 Hirschfield Road and held the people inside at gunpoint. Investigators say one man was shot several times during the home invasion before the suspects took off.

That man was take to the hospital. His condition isn’t known at this time.

We don’t have a description of the suspects yet. This is a developing story. We’ll post more here as we get it.

