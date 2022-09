The man was taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive.

HOUSTON — A man was shot several times in a Midtown neighborhood Thursday.

Houston police were called just before 10 p.m. on the incident on Chenevert Street near Tuam Street. Officers found a man with at least two gunshot wounds. They said he appeared to be homeless.

The man was taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive.

The person suspected of shooting the man lives in the area, police said.

Investigators are working to figure out what led to the shooting.