Deadly shooting behind southeast Houston restaurants is likely a case of self-defense, police say

A mother and father said they were attacked by a man, and that's when their son opened fire.

HOUSTON — A son shot and killed a man who was allegedly assaulting his parents behind two restaurants in southeast Houston early Friday, police said.

The shooting happened behind the Bombshells and the Ostioneria Michoacan along the Gulf Freeway just north of Beltway 8.

Detectives with the Houston Police Department were told the shooting was preceded by an altercation inside the Ostioneria Michoacan. A man said another man touched his wife inappropriately, leading to a fight.

The couple left the restaurant and got in their vehicle behind the Bombshells. That’s when the alleged attacker also left the restaurant and pulled his vehicle around to the couple’s.

The man got out and allegedly beat the husband, knocking him out. The man then struck the wife just as the couple’s son arrived and opened fire.

The suspect was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died. The shooter’s mother was accidentally shot in the leg as well, but she is expected to recover.

When the father woke up, he said he saw his son surrounded by police being questioned. Detectives said a surveillance video recording matched the family's story, and they were allowed to leave the scene.

At this time no charges have been filed as the investigation continues.

The father said he was robbed and shot in the face just a few years ago, which is why his son was quick to take action when he saw the attack happening.