LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A team of police executing a search warrant at a home in League City shot and killed a man early Tuesday, the police department confirms.

The search warrant was being carried out before 5 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Morningside Drive.

“During the execution of the warrant, a male inside the residence was shot by members of the entry team,” LCPD stated. “The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other injuries were reported."

As per standard procedure, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and the officers involved have been placed on paid administration leave.

The sheriff's office confirms more than one officer fired on the man who was killed.

The man was reportedly not alone in the house at the time, but it's not yet known if he was a target in the raid.

