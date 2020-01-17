A man was killed Thursday in what authorities are calling an accidental shooting.

The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. inside a vehicle that was parked in the 9700 block of Meadow Glen Lane, near the intersection of Elmside Drive.

Police said, the man was playing with a gun when it went off, shooting himself in the head. A woman was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident and told police she was looking at her phone when it happened.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

First responders were performing CPR on the man while they were on the way to the hospital.

