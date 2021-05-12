HPD: Man critically injured after being shot in the head twice at Gulfgate area apartments

Houston police say the shooter and victim were with a group drinking in the parking lot when several shots were fired.

HOUSTON — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head twice at an apartment complex in the Gulfgate area, according to the Houston Police Department.

The call came in about 3 a.m. Sunday from the 2500 block of Beatty Street near the Gulf Freeway.

Witnesses reported seeing a group of men drinking in the parking lot before hearing a confrontation and then several shots fired. However, investigators said no one saw the actual incident.

Shooting: 2500 Beatty. Male shot & transported to area hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 5, 2021

Officers were dispatched to the scene where they found the injured victim as well as multiple shell casings.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was taken to Ben Taub hospital.

HPD Lt. Izaguirre said the men were drinking together, but it's still unclear whether they were apartment residents or just visiting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477.