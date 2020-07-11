HPD: Man shot in face by upstairs neighbor in southwest Houston

It happened early Saturday at an apartment complex on S. Braeswood Boulevard. The motive is still unclear, police said.

HOUSTON — A man is expected to survive after being shot in the face by his neighbor early Saturday at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, according to police.

Officers responded about 2:25 a.m. to the complex in the 9000 block of S. Braeswood Boulevard. That's near the Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet Street.

The victim's wife claims the man was standing on the patio when an upstairs neighbor came down and shot him, according to investigators.

The man was taken to the hospital. Police couldn't confirm the extent of his injuries, but that he was shot in the facial area. They also confirmed that no one else, including children who were at the home at the time, were injured.

HPD said the suspect is in custody.

It's still unclear what may have provoked the suspect or whether there was a confrontation prior to the incident, an officer said.

The case is still under investigation.