HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Detectives are trying to figure out who shot a man who crashed his vehicle in Spring Tuesday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the man got into a single-vehicle crash near I-45 and the Grand Parkway. The man got out of his vehicle and walked around before he collapsed.

#BREAKING Driver dies after being shot, then flipping his car on the North Freeway feeder near the Grand Parkway, deputies tell me. #khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) August 22, 2018

He was transported to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands where he was later pronounced dead.

It was later discovered that the man was shot in the back.

Investigators are trying to figure out who shot him and if he was shot while he was driving.

This is a developing story. Stay with khou.com for more details.

