Man in critical condition after being shot by deputies in Cypress area, sheriff says

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man threatened to hurt himself before pointing a gun at deputies.

CYPRESS, Texas — A man who was threatening to hurt himself is in critical condition after he pointed a gun at deputies, who responded by firing shots, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition. He said deputies were talking with the man before he pointed a pistol in their direction.

Gonzalez said the incident happened at a store in the 1800 block of Tuckerton Road, near Barker Cypress Road.

