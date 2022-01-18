Man in critical condition after being shot by deputies in Cypress area, sheriff says

CYPRESS, Texas — A man who was threatening to hurt himself is in critical condition after he pointed a gun at deputies, who responded by firing shots, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition. He said deputies were talking with the man before he pointed a pistol in their direction.
Gonzalez said the incident happened at a store in the 1800 block of Tuckerton Road, near Barker Cypress Road.
This is a developing story that will be updated with new information as it becomes available.