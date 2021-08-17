Man shot and killed during altercation at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, investigators say

A sergeant with the sheriff's office says charges are not expected in the case.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office overnight responded to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex south of Spring.

The shooting was reported at about 11 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Cypress Station.

Sgt. Jason Brown with HCSO homicide said a man, identified as Romance Daniels, went to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment where there was an altercation. The woman’s adult brother then fatally shot the ex-boyfriend.

“Right now, we’re still trying to determine what transpired inside the apartment that led to the shooting, but the male who did the shooting is being cooperative with investigators. And the female is being cooperative,” said Brown.

Brown said he did not anticipate charges would be filed in the case, but as per standard procedure it would be reviewed by the district attorney’s office.

HCSO later released this statement: