Man shoots, kills neighbor in NW Harris County, authorities say

Authorities with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office said the 20-year-old died at the scene.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities in northwest Harris County are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, the call came in at about 3 p.m.

A man said he shot his neighbor on Terra Canyon Lane, which is in a neighborhood near the intersection of Fry and Longenbaugh roads.

The 20-year-old who was shot died, according to authorities.

It's unclear if the shooter was taken into custody. It's also unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article if/when they become available.