Fort Bend deputies: Man shoots friend caught breaking into shed in his backyard

The man said the friend got into a fight with his grandfather after getting caught, so the resident shot him.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating an alleged attempted break-in and shooting at a home near Sugar Land early Sunday.

The intrusion and shooting happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the 17100 block of Summer Hollow, but deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s office said they weren’t called to the scene until 2 a.m.

Sheriff’s deputies said a male resident called 911 to report that he saw a friend breaking into a shed in the family’s backyard. The suspect then got into a fight with the caller’s grandfather. That’s when the caller said he got a gun and shot his friend.

The friend was escorted back to his car and placed in the front seat. About 30 minutes later is when the resident called 911 to report the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooter was detained at the scene for questioning. At this time no names have been released, and no charges have been filed.

Deputies said right now they are investigating the shooting as an act of self-defense or defense of a third party.

The friend was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his side, and he is expected to survive.

