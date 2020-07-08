Man critically injured in crash involving golf cart in Cypress neighborhood

The details on how the crash happened are still being investigated, but the Cy-Fair Fire Department said the man suffered severe head trauma.

CYPRESS, Texas — A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after he was involved in a golf cart crash in Cypress late Thursday night.

The details on how the crash happened are still being investigated, but the Cy-Fair Fire Department said the man suffered severe head trauma and had to be taken to Memorial Hermann by Life Flight.

This happened shortly before midnight in the Town Lake subdivision near Cherrywood Bend Drive and Meadow Millpass Lane.

Our crew on scene saw a woman being given a field sobriety test by Harris County Sheriff deputies, but she was not arrested.

