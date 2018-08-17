HOUSTON - The man accused of trying to blow up a confederate statue in a Houston park was sentenced to six years in prison.

On Friday, Andrew Schneck, 26, was sentenced for trying to blow up the statue in Herman Park last year.

On August 19, 2017, a park ranger noticed Schneck kneeling in bushes in front of the General Dowling monument with a box full of explosives.

Schneck was holding two small boxes with various items inside to include what appeared to be duct tape and wires.

After placing the boxes on the ground per the ranger’s request, Schneck took a drink of clear liquid from a plastic bottle, spit it out and poured the remainder on the ground.

The ranger then noticed a timer and wires in the box and notified the Houston Police Department.

