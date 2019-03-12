HOUSTON — A man was rushed to the hospital Monday evening after he was pulled from a burning home in the Acres Home neighborhood.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the house fire in the 900 block of Marjorie Street and found the man trapped under debris inside the burning home.

He was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

KHOU 11 Reporter Brett Buffington is on scene and said the house is completely destroyed.

Arson investigators are on scene working to figure out the cause of the fire.

Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM