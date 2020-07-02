HOUSTON — A man riding a mobility scooter was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night, according to Houston police.

When police arrived at the scene in the 5800 block of Bellaire Boulevard, which is near the intersection with Renwick Drive, they found a truck that had crashed off the road and a pedestrian down.

Both the driver and the pedestrian were taken to nearby trauma centers, where police said the pedestrian died.

Police said the driver of the truck showed signs of impairment. DWI officers are investigating the incident.

Eastbound traffic on Bellaire was diverted while the investigation took place.

