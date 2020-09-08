HPD: Man riding scooter killed in hit-and-run involving two vehicles in southwest Houston

Police are still working on a description of the vehicles, but investigators believe one of the vehicles involved was a white tow truck.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a hit-and-run crash early Sunday that left a young man dead.

They said the incident involved two vehicles, including possibly a tow truck.

It happened about 12:35 a.m. on Westheimer Road near Chimney Rock in southwest Houston. The victim’s body was found on the roadway when police arrived.

Investigators said the victim was riding an electric scooter when two vehicles going eastbound on Westheimer turned southbound onto Chimney Rock and hit him.

Neither driver stopped to help the victim, police said.

Police are still working on a description of the vehicles, but investigators believe one of the vehicles involved was a white tow truck.

The victim has yet to be identified.

If you have any information related to the case, please call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).