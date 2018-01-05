LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A Bay Area man was reunited with his late father’s Purple Heart thanks to the dedication from a League City police officer who would not give up until he found the owner.

The medal belonged to Navy Veteran Albert Whatley. Whatley served in the Pacific during WWII and passed away some years ago. His son, Stephen Whatley, and his family were rejoined with the medal at the annual League City Salute to Heroes banquet Friday.

League City officials said League City Police Officer Detective Gary Yates discovered the Purple Heart, about a year ago, while assisting with a court-ordered destruction of unclaimed property.

Officials said the medal was seized during a search warrant and had gone unclaimed since 2012. Yates attempted to get in touch with the family but couldn’t find anyone that reported a Purple Heart medal stolen.

“Knowing what it was, knowing that it probably meant something to somebody, I took it, and I knew I couldn’t see it destroyed,” said Yates.

Yates then put his police training to work, and after searching several databases, he found out someone reported it stolen from a car burglary in 2008.

Stephen has been actively searching for the Purple Heart for years, according to officials.

“It feels great to get something back that emotionally attaches me to my dad,” said Stephen. “It’s a piece of him.”

Stephen said he has always had good experiences with the League City Police Department. He says it feels great to know they have officers like Officer Yates.

© 2018 KHOU