HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are asking the public for help in finding a man who went missing in the Clear Lake area over the weekend.

Joe Aubry Powell, 31, hasn’t been seen since about 5 a.m. Sunday at his home on West Lake Road, according to the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office.

He was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a t-shirt.

“His vehicle is a white 2014 Toyota Tacoma TXLP: DSZ-2794. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Joe Powell, please contact our dispatch center at 281-488-4040,” the constable’s office posted on Facebook.

