PEARLAND, Texas — A 37-year-old man was pulled from a backyard pool Wednesday in Pearland after he nearly drowned.

This happened in the 1600 block of Rayburn Lane.

Police said his wife called 911 after she found him unconscious in the pool. Rescuers were able to revive him after performing CPR.

He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

This is a developing story.