Man possibly suffering from dementia wandered away from home in Richmond, police say

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for this man.
Credit: Richmond PD
63-year-old Refugio Dominguez

RICHMOND, Texas — The Richmond Police Department on Friday morning asked the public for help in locating a man who hasn't been seen in nearly 24 hours.

Refugio Dominguez, 63, was last seen at about 1 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North 2nd Street in Richmond.

"Refugio suffers from possible dementia and walked away from his residence yesterday afternoon wearing a blue collared shirt and yellow shorts," police stated on Facebook. "He should also be wearing glasses."

If anyone has seen Dominguez or has any information which could help locate him, please contact Richmond PD at 281-342-2849.    

You can get the latest info on this missing persons case on the department's Facebook page here.

