HOUSTON - Neighbors on a Northshore Houston street still recovering from Harvey are in their homes in fear after a violent home-invasion robbery that happened in broad daylight.

Gilbert Torres says his stepfather was tricked by two men outside of his home pretending their car had overheated at around 9 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Centerwood.

“They were standing right there outside the vacant house," Torres said. "(Torres' stepfather) asked him if they need some water. They said, 'Yes,' so when he got close, they took a gun and put it to his head and took him inside.”

Torres says his stepfather was led to the bedroom then hit over the head with a pistol multiple times.

Blood now covers the 64-year-old's bed sheets and mattress.

Torres says the men took the man’s keys, credit cards and other valuables.

He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Torres wants neighbors living in homes still in the process of rebuilding from Harvey to be on alert.

"Be vigilant, be careful," Torres said. "If you see someone parked outside your house, I just don’t want this to happen to somebody else.”

