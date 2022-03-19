HCSO: Man killed after crash with vehicle overnight in north Harris County

A deputy said the pedestrian was walking across an exit ramp when he was struck by the driver. The person who hit him stayed at the scene with deputies.

HOUSTON — A street along the North Freeway had been cleared after a deadly crash early Saturday morning.

A Harris County Sheriff's Office sergeant said it happened just before 3 a.m. near the 12700 block of the freeway service road.

According to the sergeant, a pedestrian who was walking across an exit ramp was hit by a driver. The driver was taking the exit towards Rankin Road.

The pedestrian was given CPR on the way to a hospital, but was pronounced dead after he got there.

The woman who was driving stayed at the scene and cooperated with deputies. Investigators said she was the only one in the vehicle and there were no signs of her being intoxicated.