Missing: Man with disabilities walks away from state facility in Richmond

RICHMOND, Texas — There's a search underway for a man who walked away from the Richmond State Supported Living Center Monday morning.

Khai Nguyen, 44, was last seen around 8:30 a.m. at the center in the 2100 block of Preston Street.

He has medical issues and is on-verbal, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

With extreme heat and humidity, Nguyen could be in danger.

If anyone you see him, call the FBCSO 281-341-4665.

The State Supported Living Centers serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are medically fragile or who have behavioral problems.