HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An elderly man who was reported missing overnight has now been located and is in the hospital, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Family members and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office asked the public Thursday to keep an eye out for Hong Nguyen, 86, overnight.

Where he was found and his health condition were not immediately disclosed.

His daughter tells KHOU 11 News that Nguyen crawled out a window at a family member’s home near Cypress. He hasn’t been seen since about 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 10900 block of Village Trail Drive.

At the time of his disappearance law enforcement said they were concerned for his health and safety because he has a cognitive impairment.

