HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A crash has left one man dead and three young passengers injured Monday night in West Harris County, and sheriff's deputies said two of the passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the man was driving a Chrysler 300 westbound in the 26300 block of Morton Road when the crash happened about 6:15 p.m.

Investigators said the car was going 100 miles per hour when the driver lost control and veered off the road. The vehicle struck multiple barriers and trees before coming to a stop, deputies said.

The man driving and a juvenile were ejected from the car during the crash. The adult was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child was taken to the hospital via Life Flight when first responders arrived. He was last reported to be in critical condition.

The other two boys were also taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

HCSO deputies said the children were ages 12, 13 and 16. It's possible they're brothers and the man driving them was either their mother's husband or boyfriend.

