Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Humble neighborhood

Investigators responding to a weapons call found the man's body.

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Precinct 4 Constable’s Office are investigating after a man was found dead in Humble.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man was found at a home near Palomino Ridge and Mustang Corral Drive. Deputies were called to the neighborhood around 4:40 a.m., responding to a weapons disturbance call. The man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

It’s still not clear what led to the shooting. One neighbor who spoke with KHOU 11's Michelle Choi said they were getting ready for work when he heard about five to six gunshots at close range, but didn't know what was happening.

We’re being told there may be someone in custody. Meanwhile, investigators said they don't believe the man had any ties to the home he was found outside of.

We’re following this breaking story and will post any new information as we get it.

Reporter Michelle Choi contributed to this report.

