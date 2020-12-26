Parking dispute turns deadly Christmas Day in north Harris County neighborhood

The alleged shooter turned himself in shortly afterwards and is claiming self-defense, according to deputies.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A parking dispute in a north Harris County neighborhood turned into a deadly shooting Christmas Day, according the sheriff's office.

Officers were dispatched about 7:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of Sawgrass Ridge Lane near Grovedale Drive.

When they arrived, deputies found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

During that time, the sheriff's office received a call from the Flying J gas station near the North Freeway and Richey Road. Investigators said the caller confessed to being involved in the shooting and wanted to turn himself in.

Officers reportedly confiscated a firearm from the caller and took him to the station for questioning. The suspect is claiming self-defense, deputies said.

"A large number of people were at the residences on this cul-de-sac. Apparently, there was an altercation over where people were parking," HCSO Sgt. Jason Brown said. "The individual, who ended up being shot, confronted the person in the car and that's when the shooting took place."

Brown said investigators believe the suspect was fired at during the altercation, and they're investigating the case as a possible self-defense shooting.