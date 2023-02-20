Man dies after being hit by 2 vehicles while trying to cross Gulf Freeway, police say

Both drivers stayed at the scene of the crash, but police said the driver of a white Nissan showed signs of intoxication and could face charges.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday on I-45 near Woodridge Street.

Police said the man was trying to cross the southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway when he was hit by a white Nissan. The man then flipped over and was hit by a second vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers stayed at the scene of the crash, but police said the driver of the white Nissan showed signs of intoxication and could face charges.