HCSO: Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing Highway 6 in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was hit and killed by a driver while trying to cross Highway 6 in northwest Harris County, according to deputies.
The incident happened around 10:00 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Highway 6 and Huffmeister Road.
Deputies said the pedestrian was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Highway 6 when the driver didn't see him and struck him. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Deputies said the victim was a man in his 20s.
The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officials, according to deputies. Deputy Amad said the driver didn't show any signs of intoxication.
An investigation is ongoing.