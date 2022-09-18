HCSO: Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing Highway 6 in NW Harris County

The driver told deputies he didn't see the man in time before hitting him.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was hit and killed by a driver while trying to cross Highway 6 in northwest Harris County, according to deputies.

The incident happened around 10:00 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Highway 6 and Huffmeister Road.

Deputies said the pedestrian was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Highway 6 when the driver didn't see him and struck him. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Deputies said the victim was a man in his 20s.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officials, according to deputies. Deputy Amad said the driver didn't show any signs of intoxication.