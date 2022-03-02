Man killed in grass fire, Santa Fe police say

Police said the man was found dead at a property in the 2200 block of Avenue L. Investigators said there were no signs of foul play.

SANTA FE, Texas — A man was killed in a grass fire Tuesday, according to Santa Fe police.

They said it happened around 3:30 p.m. at a residence in the 2200 block of Avenue L.

A passerby reported the fire to the police.

When they arrived, they found 87-year-old William Lewis Peace, of Santa Fe, dead on the ground.

Investigators said it appears the man was burning two separate brush piles that got out of control and began to "rapidly spread, overtaking the victim."

There were no signs of foul play, police said.

No other information was provided and authorities said an investigation is ongoing.