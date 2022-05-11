Deadly railroad explosion under investigation in Old Town Spring, fire marshal says

Union Pacific and the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the deadly blast.

It happened as crews were working on a rail line near East Hardy Road on Saturday around 8 a.m.

Investigators said a crew was working on the rail line when gas ignited and caused an explosion. Officials with HCFMO and the Spring Fire Department said one man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The other man involved was not injured and an investigation with HCFMO and Union Pacific officials is ongoing.

