Young man killed in crash after teenage driver loses control of car, crashes into tree in NW Houston

Crash scene investigators believe speed played a role in the crash. The 15-year-old driver is also being evaluated for intoxication.

A young man was killed in a crash Thursday night after investigators said a 15-year-old driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a tree in northwest Houston.

This happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the 900 block of W Tidwell Road which is in the Acres Homes area.

According to Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, the teenage driver, who hasn't been identified, was traveling westbound on W Tidwell when she lost control and drove into the median before crashing into a tree.

The young man was sitting on the front passenger side of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on scene by first responders.

Investigators said the driver suffered severe injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

Teare said speed is an obvious factor in this crash but he also believes that marijuana and other intoxicants may have played a role.

“When you mix young children basically with intoxicating substances and cars, tragedies like this happen," Teare said.

Being that the driver was only 15 years old, police are investigating to see if she was driving illegally and they are trying to figure out who the vehicle belonged to.

Teare said the teenager could be charged regarding the death of the passenger.

This scene is still under investigation.

Check back for any updates.