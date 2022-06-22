William Ivan Cedillos was killed by DPS troopers after he shot an officer in the chest, officials said.

FALFURRIAS, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the man that was killed by troopers on Saturday, June 18 near Falfurrias.

William Ivan Cedillos, of Houston, was shot and killed by law enforcement officers after shooting a trooper in the chest during a traffic stop, officials said. The trooper was wearing a bulletproof vest, which protected some of the impact and left him with minor injuries.

Officials also said that Cedillos had a warrant out of Harris County for murder. A 2015 press release from Houston police said Cedillos was charged with the murder of Todd Duncan at a motel in Houston.

The shooting happened when officers attempted to pull Cedillos over Saturday, but he fled from law enforcement. Officers deployed spike strips near Highway 281 and Terry St. which ended the chase, according to Falfurrias PD.

Once Cedillos stopped, he shot at troopers, hitting one in the chest, Falfurrias PD said. Officers returned fire, killing Cedillos.

The injured trooper was transported to the hospital. DPS officials said Sunday the trooper was released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.

Falfurrias PD said that the Texas Rangers are handling the ongoing investigation.

UPDATE: The suspect from Saturday’s officer involved shooting has been identified as William Ivan Cedillos, of Houston, TX. Cedillos was wanted for murder out of Harris County. pic.twitter.com/RHeeQAGh42 — TxDPS - South Texas Region (@TxDPSSouth) June 22, 2022

