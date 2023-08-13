Sheriff: Homeowners shoots, kills man who crashed golf cart through his fence in far NE Harris County

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the homeowner confronted a suspicious man outside of his property and told him to leave.

The sheriff's office said the homeowner confronted a suspicious man around 8:30 p.m. Saturday who was in a golf cart outside his property on FM 2100 and told him to leave. The man proceeded to crash the golf cart through the homeowner's fence. That's when the sheriff said the homeowner grabbed a gun and shot the man.

When deputies arrived, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene. According to HCSO Sgt. Sidney Miller, the man was confronted after the homeowner heard his dogs barking and saw the man sitting on some construction machinery in the street. The two exchanged words when the man then got into his golf cart and rammed into the homeowner's fence, hitting the homeowner with the gate, which led to the shooting.

Miller said the homeowner did perform CPR on the man after the shooting and also said he is cooperating with the investigation. Meanwhile, the district attorney's office will determine if charges will be filed.