Hidden dangers: Two children, man drown in San Jacinto River over the weekend

It happens every summer but a lot of people still ignore the warning signs and swim in the river without life vests.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Search crews said they have recovered a body from the San Jacinto River during the search for a man who vanished while swimming.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said they believe it's the man who went missing while swimming with his friends on Sunday. His name hasn't been released.

Deputies got the call Sunday night from family and friends who were worried the man possibly drowned while trying to swim from a small island at Magnolia Gardens Park. He was seen taking a break in the water when he got closer to the island but disappeared after that.

The man's family believes a medical issue led to the apparent drowning.

They told investigators that the victim wasn't wearing a life jacket because he's a good swimmer.

"Even if you are a strong swimmer like the family says, the island might seem closer, but it's deceptive. It's a lot farther," HCSO Lt. David Jasper said.

The manager of Magnolia Gardens Parks, a campground next to the river, said the appearance of the island can also be deceptive.

"There's not really any land there. It's just mainly debris," Andres Torres explained. He said it looks more like a forest underwater.

The river has been the scene of several drownings over the years.

"You are not just swimming, treading across water, you're treading across currents that are pulling you one direction and another direction," Torres said. "It's very demanding on the body."

Unfortunately, this is just one of three drownings that happened in the San Jacinto River over the span of 24 hours. Down the road near Highway 90, a 6-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl went missing Saturday night while swimming at Xtreme Off-Road Park. Two bodies fitting their descriptions were later found.

"It's frustrating because a drowning is 100% preventable," Magnolia Gardens Parks co-owner Veronica Trevino Ruiz said.



She said she recently helped save another man who was underwater for nearly 15 minutes.

"When he got to the shore, I took over and started CPR. I worked on him for a minute or so," Ruiz said.

They advise even strong swimmers to wear life jackets and pay attention to the caution signs along the river.

