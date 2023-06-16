Man critically injured after jumping out of moving vehicle on Sam Houston Tollway, constable says

Herman first tweeted about the incident at 5:21 p.m. He said deputies found the man on the tollway near Antoine Drive.

HOUSTON — A man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday evening after Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said he jumped out of a moving vehicle on the Sam Houston Tollway.

Herman first tweeted about the incident at 5:21 p.m. He said deputy constables found the man on the tollway near Antoine Drive.

It's not clear what led up to the man jumping out of the vehicle.

Herman asked people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.