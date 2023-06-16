x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man critically injured after jumping out of moving vehicle on Sam Houston Tollway, constable says

Herman first tweeted about the incident at 5:21 p.m. He said deputies found the man on the tollway near Antoine Drive.
Credit: Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman

HOUSTON — A man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday evening after Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said he jumped out of a moving vehicle on the Sam Houston Tollway.

Herman first tweeted about the incident at 5:21 p.m. He said deputy constables found the man on the tollway near Antoine Drive.

It's not clear what led up to the man jumping out of the vehicle.

Herman asked people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

More Videos

In Other News

Shaq goes in search of Houston's own 'Home Depot Girl' in rap video

Before You Leave, Check This Out