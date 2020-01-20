HOUSTON — A man was taken into custody after barricading himself and a juvenile inside his apartment Sunday in southeast Houston, according to police.

The apartment complex is in the 8400 block of Broadway Street, near Bellfort Street.

Police said a caller reported that the man assaulted her children and pulled out a gun around 4:45 p.m.

There was a juvenile inside the apartment as well, police said.

There are no reports of injuries.

The man was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.

